Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Hi, I’m Reddington VIII and I am definitely one of your Most Wanted Cats! I was found as a stray decidedly not getting along with the other outdoor cats. I was taken inside and eventually brought to the MCSPCA. Now I’m looking for the best home ever!

I’m warming up more and would love to make your acquaintance. I like being gently petted and scratched under my chin. With enough of that, you’ll hear a little purr begin to sneak out. I’m looking for a quiet home I can settle into and enjoy lots of love and rest.

I am not fond of other pets so I would have to be the only one in your home. Just look at my face and tell me you don’t want to (gently) squeeze these cheeks and tell me you love me every day!

I am just over 2 years young. I’m very lucky I came to the Monmouth County SPCA because they adopt out lots of FIV+ kitties, and many shelters unfortunately euthanize them.

FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) means when exposed to kitty germs, FIV+ cats are more susceptible to catching something than a cat without. With limited resources to care for so many animals (sick or otherwise), many shelters have no choice but to euthanize those likeliest to get sick, and FIV+ cats are always at the top of the list.

Studies have shown FIV+ kitties can live just as happy, healthy and long of a life as a cat without FIV. A positive FIV status becomes a problem with outdoor cats that must fend for themselves and fight over limited resources. When an FIV+ kitty is kept indoors, fed good food, given lots of love, and taken for regular vet visits, their lifespan and quality of life can be the same as a cat without FIV.

Let’s enjoy a great life together!