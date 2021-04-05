Brookdale Appoints VP of Advancement

“Nancy has had a long and successful career in advancement and administration in the nonprofit sector with the American Red Cross, and I am confident that her expertise will allow us to build upon our past successes,” said Dr. Stout. “She is a proud community college graduate and is passionate about opening the doors of Brookdale to students from all backgrounds.”

During her 20 years with the American Red Cross Nancy served in numerous roles, including Executive Director, Regional CEO, Chief Operations Officer, Director of Disaster Services, Director of Volunteers, and Biomedical Services Account Manager.

Committed to the mission and the clients it served, Nancy was also actively involved with numerous large-scale national disasters, including Hurricanes Katrina, Wilma, Rita, and most recently, Hurricane Sandy, where she served as the NJ Director for Long Term Recovery.

“We are delighted to welcome Nancy our new vice president of advancement. Her challenging role includes helping us identify different sources of revenue, said Brookdale Trustee Tracey Abby-White, Chairman of the Board’s Finance & Facilities Committee. With Nancy’s leadership, we are looking forward to a very healthy prosperous year.”

Nancy will oversee and lead operations of Advancement, including development, fundraising, alumni affairs, college relations, grants, strategic partnerships, governmental affairs, and community relations.“I am thrilled to be joining the faculty, staff, and board members whose dedication has made Brookdale so well known for its educational excellence and commitment to an exceptional student experience. Nancy says. I look forward to working with the entire College team to ensure our goal, that all students have access to everything Brookdale has to offer.”

Throughout her tenure, Nancy was the recipient of numerous awards for her work, including the American Red Cross’ Spirit of Excellence, Operation Give Hope Now’s Community Partner, United Way’s National Relief and Recovery Partnership, Habitat for Humanity’s Partnership in Disaster Recovery and Monmouth University’s Urban Coast’s State & Coastal Leadership Award.

Nancy graduated Cum Laude from Ocean County College. She resides in Ocean County.