Allen Avenue to be closed Monday for railroad crossing removal in Allenhurst

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced the permanent closure and removal of the Allen Avenue railroad crossing in Allenhurst, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Monday, April 12, Allen Avenue will be permanently closed in both directions to vehicles and pedestrians at the railroad crossing in Allenhurst, Monmouth County. NJTRANSIT’s contractor will work to remove the railroad crossing over the next several days, and wooden barriers will be installed when removal is complete. Motorists will be able to access Lake Drive using the Corlies Avenue crossing.

The underutilized crossing is being removed as part of a $2.8 million rail corridor improvement project in Allenhurst and Interlaken. The project includes upgrades and safety improvements to crossings at Grassmere Avenue, Corlies Avenue, and Spier Avenue.

