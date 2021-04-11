Connie Mirarchi, age 99 of Tinton Falls passes

Connie Mirarchi, age 99 of Tinton Falls, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Manor by the Sea in Ocean Grove. Mrs. Mirarchi was born in Newark and was a life resident of the shore area. Prior to raising a family she enjoyed a career as a LPN. She worked at Guttenplans and Baldanza Bakery. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish and its’ Rosary Altar Society.

She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore in 2013 and a daughter in law, Phyllis Mirarchi. Surviving are three sons, Albert Mirarchi, Joseph Mirarchi and his wife Carmel Ann, James Mirarchi and his wife Marylou; two brothers, Albert Mastrangelo, Vito Caruso and his wife Joy; five grandchildren, J.J., Nicholas, Steven, Stacey and Kevin; and five great grandchildren, Brayden, Bryleigh, Prairey, Blaize and Celeste.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Christ the King Parish, 408 Prospect St., Long Branch, NJ 07740.