Debra D. Scicchitano, 66 of Eatontown died

Debra D. Scicchitano, age 66 of Eatontown died on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Jersey Shore Center in Eatontown. Born in Long Branch, she had lived Oakhurst before moving to Eatontown. Debbie graduated from Shore Regional High School in 1972 and then went on to work in the telemarketing industry. She was an avid lover of sheltie dogs.

Debbie was predeceased by her parents, James V. Sr. and Joan Herbert Scicchitano. Surviving are her brother, James V. Scicchitano, Jr.; her aunts, Kay Bilek and Theresa Scicchitano and her cousins, Frank Scicchitano and Vincent Scicchitano.

All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County, 106 Apple Street, Suite 110, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.