Marie D. Petrone, 97 of Monmouth Beach dies peacefully at her home

She was born in Verona, NJ and had lived in Bayonne and summered in Monmouth Beach, before she and her family moved to Monmouth Beach permanently in 1970. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Precious Blood.

Marie enjoyed sewing and quilting blankets that she would donate to Ronald McDonald House and Project Linus. She was a woman of faith, who loved nothing more than being with her family and many friends. She especially loved the time spent line dancing and with her senior groups. She will be remembered as a great mother, who was caring and loving and put everyone before herself. She was a friend to many.

Marie was pre-deceased by her husband, Louis J. Petrone, Sr. in 1992.

Surviving are her four children, Jo-Ann Birnbaum and her husband Joel, Oceanport, Joseph L. Petrone, Ocean, William Petrone and his wife Laurie, Monmouth Beach and Louis J. Petrone, Monmouth Beach; 5 grandchildren, David Birnbaum, Michael Birnbaum and his wife Courtney, Daniel Petrone and his wife Kelsey, Matthew Petrone and William Petrone; 7 great grandchildren, Jacob, Tyler, Dylan, Marin, Matthew and Thomas Birnbaum and Charlie Mae Petrone.

Due to current health concerns the Petrone family will celebrate Marie’s life with a private funeral service followed by entombment at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Mrs. Petrone’s family requests with gratitude, that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Monmouth Beach First Aid Squad, 26 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. To share a favorite memory or send Marie’s family a message of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.