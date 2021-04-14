Gopal Will Introduce Bill to Bolster Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Senator Vin Gopal voiced support for the rollout of the state’s mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination program as it begins to take shape in New Jersey. He also announced plans to introduce legislation that will reinforce the state’s mobile program – specifically to bolster vaccination efforts in vulnerable neighborhoods.

Under the Gopal bill, the Department of Health would coordinate with various relevant entities to establish COVID vaccination centers “inside motorbuses, recreational vehicles, and other vehicles deemed appropriate” to both register patients for vaccinations and vaccinate people within the mobile center.

“We all know that we will not get this pandemic under control until the great majority of our residents are fully vaccinated,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “While we appreciate what the administration has done in getting the mobile vaccination program up and running, my legislation will enable us to work together, with DOH, to extend access to this service to a wider sample of residents.

“The legislation seeks to mobilize resources to deliver the vaccine to geographic locations currently being underserved in that regard, including in areas with low rates of COVID-19 vaccination, high levels of poverty and lower rates of health insurance coverage.”

The bill would also require the employment of individuals who reside within the location to promote COVID-related health tips and get the word out about the mobile vaccination vehicles. Senator Gopal plans to introduce the bill when the Senate reaches its quorum on Monday, April 19.