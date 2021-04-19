Pallone to Announce Legislation to Force Corporate Polluters to Clean up Superfund Sites

On Tuesday, April 20 at 11:30 AM, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) will host a virtual press conference to announce the introduction of a bill that will force corporate polluters to clean up Superfund sites. Superfund sites are areas contaminated with toxic substances that can make their way into the air, drinking water wells, creeks and rivers, backyards, playgrounds and streets. Roughly 50 percent of New Jersey’s population lives within three miles of Superfund sites.

WHO: Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) WHAT: Virtual press conference to announce legislation to clean up Superfund sites WHEN: Tuesday, April 20 at 11:30 AM Notes: Members of the press should RSVP to Mary.Werden@mail.house.gov for the Zoom link.