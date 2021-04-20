Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Getting used to the change has been a lot to handle, so we might seem just a little shy at first. Come get to know us for a bit, and you’ll meet two very warm, affectionate ladies! We love being petted and being all snuggled up together. We’ll thrive in a mellow home where we can take the time to settle in. Then we can enjoy lots of love, play, window watching, and cuddling!

We are 6 years old each and have been together forever and could never imagine being apart. Bring us home and your life will always be alive with the sound or purrs!