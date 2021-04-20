Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

I’m Pikachu and I’m the one you’ve been looking for! I’m a friendly, 7-month-young labby/houndy mix who came from another shelter in NJ and
now I’m looking for my forever home! I’m a silly, sweet and adorable boy who already knows how to sit and walk nicely on-leash. I’m still a puppy, so I do puppy stuff like jump up and use my little teefies on your fingers! I would do best with kids 11+ and will benefit from some basic, positive-reinforcement training!
Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962
. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org
Hi, future family! Will you give this fabulous pair a second chance at the good life? We were surrendered when our owner moved into a nursing home, and none of their family members could keep us. How about you?
Getting used to the change has been a lot to handle, so we might seem just a little shy at first. Come get to know us for a bit, and you’ll meet two very warm, affectionate ladies! We love being petted and being all snuggled up together. We’ll thrive in a mellow home where we can take the time to settle in. Then we can enjoy lots of love, play, window watching, and cuddling!
We are 6 years old each and have been together forever and could never imagine being apart. Bring us home and your life will always be alive with the sound or purrs!
Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962
. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org