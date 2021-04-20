John Marotta, 81 of West Long Branch passes

John Marotta, 81 of West Long Branch died on April 14, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Long Branch, he was a life resident of West Long Branch. John received his Master’s Degree from the University of Delaware and taught at the Asbury Park Middle School before retiring. He also was the owner of Joe’s Car Wash in West Long Branch. John was a parishioner of The Parish of Our Lady Hope at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch; a member of the Lions Club and an avid golfer.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanne Marotta; 2 sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael and Meghann Marotta and John Marotta; his sister, Rose Ann Muccio and 3 grandchildren, Mikey, Evan and Kate.

All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.