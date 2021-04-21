Monmouth County has 204 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 21, there are 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-April 20-April
Aberdeen: 1869 1862
Allenhurst: 70 69
Allentown: 129 128
Asbury Park: 1678 1677
Atlantic Highlands: 334 332
Avon-by-the-Sea: 191 191
Belmar: 541 538
Bradley Beach: 363 363
Brielle: 565 565
Colts Neck: 991 987
Deal: 270 269
Eatontown: 1652 1646
Englishtown: 228 228
Fair Haven: 485 484
Farmingdale: 155 155
Freehold Borough: 1581 1576
Freehold Township: 3530 3517
Hazlet: 2054 2046
Highlands: 357 356
Holmdel: 1600 1597
Howell: 5410 5388
Interlaken: 82 82
Keansburg: 1186 1180
Keyport: 695 693
Lake Como: 173 169
Little Silver: 595 593
Loch Arbour: 24 24
Long Branch: 4255 4247
Manalapan: 4006 3994
Manasquan: 575 573
Marlboro: 3476 3463
Matawan: 1095 1093
Middletown: 6231 6210
Millstone Township: 912 908
Monmouth Beach: 334 331
Neptune City: 505 503
Neptune Township: 3366 3359
Ocean: 3105 3086
Oceanport: 631 631
 

Red Bank: 1704 1704
Roosevelt: 55 55
Rumson: 660 660
Sea Bright: 139 139
Sea Girt: 163 163
Shrewsbury Borough: 519 518
Shrewsbury Township: 112 110
Spring Lake: 243 243
Spring Lake Heights: 387 387
Tinton Falls: 1780 1771
Union Beach: 598 596
Upper Freehold: 541 540
Wall: 2577 2575
West Long Branch: 1134 1130
Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.