Gail (Kolakowski) MacDougall, 71, of West Long Branch, passes

Gail (Kolakowski) MacDougall, 71, of West Long Branch, died suddenly on April 23, 2021 at her home from complications of COVID-19. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Edmund and Mary Lou (Levesque) Kolakowski. In high school Gail moved to Warren, RI where she met the love of her life, her beloved husband of forty years, Michael L. MacDougall.

Together, they raised three children. Both Gail and Mike earned their Master’s Degree in Counseling from Rhode Island College. She went on to work with the special needs population and most recently retired from the Tinton Falls School District.

Gail was a truly loving and special person who was always willing to help anyone in need. An avid cook, her and Mike would have their famous barrel bakes for their family and friends. Gail’s New England Clam Chowder was legendary. Proud of her heritage, she would cook a full Polish dinner at Easter which was enjoyed by many. She was a diehard fan of the New England Patriots. Most of all, she loved Christmas and nothing made her happier than spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Gail was predeceased by her husband, Michael, father, Edmund, mother Mary Lou, and brothers Karl and Mark. Surviving are her three loving children, son, Michael S. MacDougall (Eileen), Heather L. Moschberger (Jonathan) and Kelly L. MacDougall and her beloved grandchildren, Aubrey, Abigail and Meghan Moschberger and Kaley MacDougall. Gail will be laid to eternal rest together with her husband Mike. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.