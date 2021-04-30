Long Branch Outdoor Dining Season Begins Saturday

Long Branch Outdoor Dining-2021 Season Begins Saturday, May 1st! Brighton Avenue (from Ocean Blvd to Sairs Avenue) along with several parking spots in Pier Village will be closed for outdoor seating on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4pm-11pm. Many restaurants throughout the City are open for outdoor seating throughout the week.

The list of restaurants offering outdoor dining will be updated very soon and will be available on our #LBLocalToGo page at: www.longbranch.org/localtogo!