Martin Kraidin, 82, of Englishtown, died on Monday, April 26. He was born in the Bronx in 1939 to the late Helen and Alexander Kraidin.

Martin graduated from Dartmouth College, and then went on to get his DDS from the University of Pennsylvania, and received his MSD from Columbia University.

He went on to open his own practice as a periodontist in Roslyn, NY and then Miami, FL.

Martin enjoyed painting, the arts, and travel.

He is survived by his children: Dr. Jonathan Kraidin, Adam Kraidin, Elizabeth Neidell, and Stephen Levenson; his sister Sheila Lidz; and his six grandchildren: Danielle, Sydney, Jayden, Ariella, Zachary, and Erica.

Services are private. For messages of condolence please visit Martin’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.