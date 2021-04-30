Scott Daniel Solomon, age 56, of Long Branch passes

Scott Daniel Solomon, age 56, of Long Branch passed away April 24. 2021 at Jersey Shore Medical Center after bravely fighting complex medical issues all his life. Scott was a barber stylist for more than 20 years before becoming disabled.

Scott had an unparalleled zest for life, who never let illness slow him down. He loved spending time with his loved ones, playing pool, watching movies, listening to music and lounging in the sun. Scott is survived by his wife of 20 years, Crystal Solomon and his 3 children Jillian and Erin Solomon both of San Francisco, CA and Joshua Solomon of Long Branch. Scott is also survived by his beloved aunts Ethel Sher of Monmouth Beach and Rita Paszamant of Highland Park who took him in and raised him as their own. He will be forever missed. Scott will be laid to rest with his grandparents Miriam and Julius Faulk, as per his wishes. Graveside service will be held Tuesday April 27, 2021at 2:00 pm at Monmouth Fields Jewish Cemetery in West Long Branch.