Barnegat bats were alive in 21-3 win over LB

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr – May 1, 2021

The baseball field at Long Branch High School has one of the deepest outfields in the Shore Conference. The fence at centerfield is just about 500 feet from home plate. In fact, most of the Green Wave pundits say that only one player has hit a shot over the fence since they have been playing on this field for more than a decade.

Saturday morning, another player was added to that list. Barnegat High School was in town and two of their players smacked homeruns in the 21-3 thumping of the Green Wave. One was a shot over the left field fence and the other was an in-the-park homer that hit the centerfield fence on one bounce.

Barnegat started the game getting four runs in the top of the first inning. They added two more in the second and were held scoreless in the top of the third.

The bottom of the third was a good inning for the Green Wave. They were hitting the ball and had great base running by Dave Rodriguez, who stole second sliding in head first and then drove into third safely. He also created a dust storm when he dove into home getting Long Branch a run.

Barnegat came back in the top of the fourth and added two additional runs. They scored one in the fifth, three in the sixth and blew it open in the top of the seventh with 9 runs. Juniors Bryan Snowden was 2-for-5 and Ryan Kulpa was 4-for-6 each with homers, doubles and three runs batted in. Jared Schoworn went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and drove in five runs.

The win improved the Bengals record to 4-3 on the season. Winning pitcher was Tyler DelPercio, who threw 84 pitches in six innings of work.

Long Branch falls to 1-6 on the season. They used four different pitchers in the loss, all throwing a combined 186 times. Tyler Abbot, who was also the soccer goalie for the Green Wave, worked five and half innings throwing 110 pitches. Robert Beaz threw 33, Shawn Rodriguez had 26 and Clinton Campbell tossed 17 times.

Behind the plate for the Wave is senior Andrew Conklin, who is also a star football player and wrestler for Long Branch. He had two great throws from home plate to Christian Rodriguez who was playing second. Both throws were dead on and Rodriguez made the tag on both. However, the umpire called one of the Bengals safe.

Schedule for the remainder of the season for the Green Wave

May 4, vs Freehold 4:00 p.m.

May 6, vs Middletown South 3:45 p.m.

May 8, at Monmouth Regional 10:00 a.m.

May 10, at Middletown South 4:00 p.m.

May 12, vs Manalapan 3:45 p.m.

May 14, at Manalapan 3:45 p.m.

May 15, at Mater Dei 10:00 a.m.

May 18, at Marlboro 4:00 p.m.

May 20, vs Marlboro 4:00 p.m.

May 22, vs Matawan 10:00 a.m.

May 24, vs CBA 3:45 p.m.

May 26, at CBA 3:45 p.m.

May 28, vs Howell 3:45 p.m.

May 29, at Howell 3:45 p.m.

