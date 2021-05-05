Secular and Spiritual Approaches to Depression: A Virtual Panel Program

In response to news of a nationwide increase in depression since the start of the pandemic, the Long Branch Free Public Library is sponsoring a program entitled Secular and Spiritual Approaches to Depression, which can be viewed live on Zoom at 11:00 a.m. on May 10th.

It will be recorded and will be available afterwards on the library’s Youtube channel. The panel consists of a psychoanalyst, Fr. William C. Noble, and a licensed clinical social worker, Brad Madreperl, who will talk about the symptoms of depression and what their respective therapeutic approaches have to offer and two members of the clergy, Rabbi Cy Stanway and the Reverend Matthew Cimorelli, who will speak about the benefits of spiritual counseling.

Please RSVP to Janet Birckhead to receive the program link at Jbirckhead.lbpl@gmail.com or call 732-222-3900, ext. 2360.