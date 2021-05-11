Barbara M. Irons passes

Barbara M. Irons, 83, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully Tuesday May 4th at home surrounded by her family.

Born and raised in Long Branch, Barbara graduated Long Branch High School in 1956. Barbara had a long work career beginning at Jersey Shore Bank, Long Branch for over 20 years, then Sal’s Original Italian Deli for 10 years.

Barbara’s pride and joy was her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be truly missed by all.

Surviving are her children Barbara Biancone, John Irons IV and his wife Sue, MaryAnn Irons and Jeff England, JoAnn Harvey and Sara Leigh Irons and her husband Joseph Rodriguez; her sister and brother-in-law Rosaria & Michael Beach; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

For messages of condolence, please visit Barbara’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

KINDLY NOTE: for the health and safety of all guests, current state and local health protocols of social distancing and the wearing of face masks are being strictly enforced.