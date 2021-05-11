Saverio “Sam” Todaro, 84 of Long Branch passes

Saverio “Sam” Todaro, 84 of Long Branch died on Friday, April 30, 2021 at home. Sam was born in Miglierina, Catanzaro, Italy and he came to Long Branch in 1952.

He was employed by Baldanza’s Bakery in Long Branch for 35 years and was foreman for 20 years before retiring in 1991. After retiring, he then was employed as a custodian for the Long Branch Board of Education retiring in 2001. Sam was a member of the Amerigo Vespucci Society, where he held the positions of Counselor, Trustee, and was Man of the Year in 1997. He began his military career in the New Jersey National Guard in 1957, in 1961 received the Commendation for “Solider of the Year” and in 1966 was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant as Tank Commander. Sam was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Lou Todaro and his sister, Maria Benincasa. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Vincent and Debbi Todaro; his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Josephine Todaro, and 2 grandchildren, Anthony and Amanda.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch. Funeral Tuesday, May 11, 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospices of America Foundation C/O Holisticare Hospice, 685 Kromer Ave, Berwyn PA 19312. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.