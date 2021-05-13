Local real estate sold from 5-3 to5-10-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

25 Eton Pl $407,500

123 Reynolds Dr $441,500

There are 40 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

98 Atlantic Ave $301,000

59 7th Ave $315,000

421 Westbourne Ave $375,000

10 Arthur Ave $505,000

232 Coleman Ave $785,000

589 Westwood Ave $1,200,000

115 Atlantic Ave $795,000

280 Highland Ave $750,000

380 Long Branch Ave $461,000

537 Winter St $365,000

Condo/Townhouse:23 Gansett Ct $428,000

55 Melrose Ter 214 $525,000

22 Cooper Ave 414 $640,000

10 Whitman Ter $868,500

21 Waterview $1,455,000

37 Grant St $985,000

310 Ocean Ave N7 $651,000

There are 112 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 84 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:

12 South Way, $1,600,000

There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

484 Branchport Ave $450,000

1 Fiore Ct $920,000

Condo/Townhouse:

7 Allen Ave $849,990

There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

68 Deal Lake Point Rd $270,000

740 Bowne Rd $420,000

21 Overhill Rd $533,000

1321 Laurel Ave $585,000

1142 Deal Rd $685,000

There are 53 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 47 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

11 Brookside Rd $365,000

516 Woodmere Ave $447,000

142 Brighton Ave $390,000

724 Old Corlies Ave $475,000

107 Iris Dr $500,000

316 Highland Ave $545,000

343 Forest Dr $575,000

718 Ruth Dr $450,000

330 N Riverside Dr $587,500

Condo/Townhouse:

610 Stamford Dr $343,500

2 Marcy Dr $430,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 11 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

74 Franklin $400,000

18 Surf Ave $1,330,000

Condo/Townhouse:

52 Pitman Ave 2E $455,550

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:

Single Family:

607 Fernmere Ave., $990,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

315 Newark Ave 1 $513,000

315 Newark Ave 3 $525,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale.

