Local real estate sold from 5-3 to5-10-21

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
25 Eton Pl  $407,500
123 Reynolds Dr  $441,500
There are 40 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
98 Atlantic Ave  $301,000
59 7th Ave  $315,000
421 Westbourne Ave  $375,000
10 Arthur Ave  $505,000
232 Coleman Ave  $785,000
589 Westwood Ave  $1,200,000
115 Atlantic Ave  $795,000
280 Highland Ave  $750,000
380 Long Branch Ave  $461,000
537 Winter St  $365,000

Condo/Townhouse:23 Gansett Ct  $428,000
55 Melrose Ter 214   $525,000
22 Cooper Ave 414   $640,000
10 Whitman Ter  $868,500
21 Waterview   $1,455,000
37 Grant St  $985,000
310 Ocean Ave N7   $651,000

There are 112 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 84 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:
12 South Way, $1,600,000
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
484 Branchport Ave   $450,000
1 Fiore Ct   $920,000
Condo/Townhouse:
7 Allen Ave  $849,990
There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
68 Deal Lake Point Rd  $270,000
740 Bowne Rd  $420,000
21 Overhill Rd  $533,000
1321 Laurel Ave  $585,000
1142 Deal Rd  $685,000
There are 53 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 47 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

11 Brookside Rd  $365,000

516 Woodmere Ave  $447,000
142 Brighton Ave  $390,000
724 Old Corlies Ave   $475,000
107 Iris Dr  $500,000
316 Highland Ave  $545,000
343 Forest Dr  $575,000
718 Ruth Dr  $450,000
330 N Riverside Dr  $587,500
Condo/Townhouse:
610 Stamford Dr  $343,500
2 Marcy Dr  $430,000
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 11 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:  (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:
74 Franklin   $400,000
18 Surf Ave   $1,330,000
Condo/Townhouse:
52 Pitman Ave 2E   $455,550
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:
Single Family:

607 Fernmere Ave., $990,000
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Condo/Townhouse:
315 Newark Ave 1   $513,000
315 Newark Ave 3   $525,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale.

