Local real estate sold from 5-3 to5-10-21

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
25 Eton Pl $407,500
123 Reynolds Dr $441,500
There are 40 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
98 Atlantic Ave $301,000
59 7th Ave $315,000
421 Westbourne Ave $375,000
10 Arthur Ave $505,000
232 Coleman Ave $785,000
589 Westwood Ave $1,200,000
115 Atlantic Ave $795,000
280 Highland Ave $750,000
380 Long Branch Ave $461,000
537 Winter St $365,000
Condo/Townhouse:23 Gansett Ct $428,000
55 Melrose Ter 214 $525,000
22 Cooper Ave 414 $640,000
10 Whitman Ter $868,500
21 Waterview $1,455,000
37 Grant St $985,000
310 Ocean Ave N7 $651,000
There are 112 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 84 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
12 South Way, $1,600,000
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.
MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
484 Branchport Ave $450,000
1 Fiore Ct $920,000
Condo/Townhouse:
7 Allen Ave $849,990
There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
68 Deal Lake Point Rd $270,000
740 Bowne Rd $420,000
21 Overhill Rd $533,000
1321 Laurel Ave $585,000
1142 Deal Rd $685,000
There are 53 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 47 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
11 Brookside Rd $365,000
516 Woodmere Ave $447,000
142 Brighton Ave $390,000
724 Old Corlies Ave $475,000
107 Iris Dr $500,000
316 Highland Ave $545,000
343 Forest Dr $575,000
718 Ruth Dr $450,000
330 N Riverside Dr $587,500
Condo/Townhouse:
610 Stamford Dr $343,500
2 Marcy Dr $430,000
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 11 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Family:
74 Franklin $400,000
18 Surf Ave $1,330,000
Condo/Townhouse:
52 Pitman Ave 2E $455,550
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN:
Single Family:
607 Fernmere Ave., $990,000
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Condo/Townhouse:
315 Newark Ave 1 $513,000
315 Newark Ave 3 $525,000
There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale.
