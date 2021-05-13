Long Branch Business Resource Fair held at Arts and Culture Center

There was a steady flow of business owners visiting the Business Resource Fair Wednesday from 11am-1pm, some established and some new businesses still preparing to open their doors before summer. They were grateful to learn that the city was there eager to offer support.

The City of Long Branch Office of the Mayor and the Office of Economic and Community Development sponsored the Business Resource Fair on May 12. It was the first event held at the newly renovated Arts and Culture Center, formerly the Bank of America at 577 Broadway.

Jake Jones and Roberto Ferragina, Office of Community & Economic Development, were on hand to offer information and advice on how to apply for grants available to local businesses.

“If you need any help filling out an application, we can walk you through it,”Roberto Ferragina said to business owners, looking to see if they qualified. Filling out an application seems like a daunting task if you don’t know how to approach it.

Mayor John Pallone greeted everyone as they entered the Center, showing them the refurbished building that is an art gallery and can also be used for small gatherings. “We are planning to hold many events here,” Pallone said. “Even music events with a small band.” The historic building is still full of its original charm. The rear of the building houses the economic development office.

Also there to make people feel welcomed was Long Branch Chamber Director Michael Sirianni, ready to answer questions about what the Chamber has to offer you and your business.