Ocean Township’s Hometown Heroes Event

On May 6th, Mr. Klinger’s TOIS 6th grade students hosted a celebration of appreciation for Ocean Township’s Hometown Heroes at Joe Palaia Park in Ocean Township. The event honored local healthcare professionals and first responders who have been working on the front lines against Covid-19.

It was a drive-in ceremony open to all. Many of the students brought hand-made signs of support. Over seventy healthcare workers and first responders attended the event, including the Mayor and Council who read a proclamation and gave certificates to all of the honorees. There was music and a slide show of thanks for those who have worked so hard to keep everyone safe. The children needed something to celebrate, and who better to celebrate than our healthcare workers and first responders!

The idea was submitted by Mr. Klinger’s 6th grade student, Grace Flammia, and voted on by all of the students. The 6th grade classes submitted a petition to the Mayor and then researched the healthcare workers and first responders in the area. Students composed the invitation, sent them out and kept track of the responses. They generated publicity for the event through social media posts, texts and emails. Posters were created to hang around the school. The students even created the slide show which was shown on a big screen during the event!

The children would like to thank Mayor Siciliano for approving the event. They would also like to thank Mr. Butrico, Ocean Township Director of Recreation, who helped to set up the event.

Mrs. Nordstrom was the special events coordinator, who did a tremendous amount of work in making the event a reality for the students. Finally, the students would like to thank everyone who attended to show our healthcare workers and first responders just how much we appreciate all they have done for everyone!