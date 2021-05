Local yard sales this weekend. If you would like to list your sale for free, send info to locallinknews@aol.comGARAGE SALE

May 21st & 22nd

9:00 – 4:00 pm

104 Pear Street, Oakhurst

Long Branch Yard Sale

Saturday, May 22nd,

9-4pm.

Kitchenware, kayak paddle, 2 couches and antiques, old records, more

1 Cedar Ave (near Ocean Ave)