Rita Sullivan Walker, 103 of Long Branch passes

Rita Sullivan Walker, 103 of Long Branch died at her son’s home in Oceanport on Saturday, May 15th.

She was born and raised in Jersey City and settled in Long Branch on March 19th, 1956. Immediately, Rita enjoyed the beach at Howland Avenue in Long Branch. She worked at Vogel’s Department Store in Long Branch, as well as Lerner’s Lady’s Shop in Asbury Park. Rita enjoyed walking the mall for exercise, bowling in the senior’s league, and singing at the Long Branch Senior Center. She attended the Deborah Hospital Luncheon’s for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s RC Church.

Rita is predeceased by her beloved husband Benjamin Walker on November 8th, 1993. They married on September 8th, 1940 in Jersey City; she is predeceased by 7 brothers, Dennis, Robert, William, Edward, Mickey, Frank and Joseph as well as her sister, Marion.

She is survived by her brother Donald Sullivan, and sisters Mary Graesch, Barbara Haines and Joan Tronicke; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Lois Walker, Robert and Linda Walker and Kenneth and Darlene Walker; her grandchildren, Shannon, Kendall, Kyle, Joseph and Kasey; great grandsons, Jake and Aidan; step grandchildren, Anthony Noweski and Barbara Noweski and her step great grandchildren, Alex, Kensington and Nolan; as well as many more loving family members.

Rita’s Life Celebration will be announced at a later date. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Rita’s page of tributes at www.wbhfh.com.