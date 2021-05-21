Victoria A. Otis, 72, passes

Victoria A. Otis, age 72 of Sewell died Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Vickie was nearly a lifelong resident of Long Branch. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Long Branch where she was in the choir and served as a Trustee. She had an amazing green thumb, enjoyed growing and tending to her plants and flowers.

She was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching horse racing, nascar and tennis. As a mom she was a great supporter of school activities, scouts, and sporting eventShe is predeceased by her husband of 35 years Jonathan Otis as well as her parents Eugene and Julie Adams. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Kimberly Otis of Browns Mills; her daughter and son-in-law Vanessa and Carlos Lugo of Sewell and six grandchildren, Mackenzie and Samantha Otis, Alexander and Zachary Lugo, Gabriel Bachman and Anna Aguirre.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 22 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to begin at 2pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 131 Bath Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above.