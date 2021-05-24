Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Kiko means “hope,” and that’s exactly what I stand for. Kiko is a short-and-sweet natured name which makes me even more perfect! I came to the MCSPCA as an owner surrender because I didn’t like the fact that there was a new baby in the home. I am an 8-year-old border collie mix who lived with 2 other dogs, a cat, and even chickens for most of my life. I grew up with them, so I was ok. I’m older now so would do best in a quiet home with dog-savvy adults who know what it is like for older border collies.

Once you gain my trust, there is no turning back. The bond will be for my lifetime.

Will you be my new “hope?”

Musya:

Hi, I’m Musya! I’m 8 years old and I came to the MCSPCA when my owner decided I wasn’t a good fit for them anymore. When I was too scared to be around their human child, they kept me in the basement for the past year L. I’d like nothing more than a second chance with you!

I’m a very sweet little lady who loves being petted and rubbing up against you. When we’re home together, I’ll be up for all sorts of affection, play, and relaxation. I’m a serious muffin maker too! I’ll do best in a home without young children – an easygoing place to match my easygoing purrsonality.

I was the only cat in my previous home and am happy to have you all to myself. I could give getting to know another mellow kitty a shot too. I hope there’s a special family out there for me – are you the one?