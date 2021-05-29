From the Legislature – Enjoying a Safe Summer

By Vin Gopal, Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey

Summer. It’s finally come.

After being cooped up for so many months, getting out to the beach, exploring parks and taking long drives, feels like newfound freedom. With more people traveling, it’s a good time to think of enjoying summer safely and of protecting the environment as well as ourselves.

The state is conducting a “Click It or Ticket” campaign to remind drivers to buckle up. As we take to the highways, streets and beaches again, we remind Legislative District 11 residents to be vigilant. This is the season of road repairs and highway maintenance that sometimes brings drivers dangerously close to workers on the shoulder of the road. We strengthened the “Move-Over Law” in New Jersey, through a bill we introduced in the last legislative session, requiring drivers to slow down and move over a lane away from workers whenever possible or face a ticket and fine. Drivers would also have points added to their record if they violate the law three times.

With record crowds predicted, there will be more inexperienced swimmers in the ocean. Swimming in the ocean isn’t the same as in a pool or a lake. That’s why we sponsored legislation requiring public schools to incorporate water safety into health education from kindergarten through high school. Understanding the causes and danger of rip tides and knowing how to signal for help saves lives.

Not all beach hazards come from the water. Airborne beach umbrellas are very dangerous. We’ve introduced legislation to make retailers post a sign at their umbrellas displays detailing the dangers of beach umbrellas and requiring beach umbrellas be securely anchored in the sand.

To enjoy the beach you have to be able to get there. In the Senate, we’ve sponsored “Penny’s Law” which would require the state DEP and the Department of Human Services to develop guidelines for accommodating persons with disabilities at the beach. It also would prohibit municipalities from preventing individuals with disabilities from using mobility devices on beaches. In addition, we’ve introduced legislation revising the list of people eligible for free or reduced beach access fees to include persons with disabilities, seniors over 65, active military service members and veterans.

The beach is arguably our state’s greatest natural resource and it belongs to everyone. We’ve worked to protect that right and our Senate legislation that has become the law confirms the public rights under the public trust doctrine to use and enjoy the tidal waters and shorelines. We also recently wrote to the Deal Board of Commissioners requesting they not move forward with restricting public parking on street ends leading to the beach.

We urge all beachgoers to consider the safety of shore birds and wildlife. Many animals and birds mistake the remains of a brightly colored balloon for food, causing severe injury or death. It’s fine to enjoy balloons for celebrations – but we should do so responsibly. Purposefully releasing balloons outdoors can also cause major damage to power lines – especially mylar balloons.

So, based on months of feedback from our stakeholders, we have amended our “Balloon Bill” to make it more fair while still preventing planned releasing of balloons. You can sign a petition supporting our legislation at change.org. We also sponsored the Assembly “Plastics Bill” that became law in November prohibiting the sale of single-use plastic carryout bags, polystyrene foam food containers, and single-use plastic straws.

Let’s all take advantage of the beach and our other natural resources safely this summer and help our environment by keeping the birds and wild animals safe and protecting New Jersey’s infrastructure at the same time.

Stay safe.