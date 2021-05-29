Carson Cooke scores seven goals as Devils top Spartans

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr., Photos by SportShotsWLB

May 26, 2021

It was the boys lacrosse battle on the Jersey Shore when host Ocean Township faced their neighbor Shore Regional in a Class B North game. The Blue Devils of Shore are currently sitting in second place in the division at 8-2 while Rumson Fair-Haven is on top, undefeated at 7-0.

The Spartans of Ocean are currently in fourth position with in the Class B North at 6-6. Just above them in third is Red Bank Regional at 8-4. Following the Spartans are Red Bank Catholic 4-9, Holmdel 5-5, St. John Vianney 1-10 and the Scarlet Filers of Neptune at 1-12.

Shore took a 4-2 lead on Ocean in the first quarter then exploded for eight goals in the second quarter and allowed just two. Going into the break, Shore was up 12-4.

During the second half of action Shore added five additional goals in the third quarter and again only allowed the Spartans to score twice. The fourth and final quarter of action had Shore outscoring Ocean 2-1 and taking the 19-7 victory.

Carson Cooke, junior attackman for the Devils, had a day that he will not forget. He scored seven goals and assisted on two and picked up three ground balls. Shore had four other players score twice. Jamie Mazzacco, Aidan Murphy, Sam Madalone, and Sean O’Brien all scored two goals. Mazzacco also had three assists and four ground balls. Cory Moeller, Ben Levy, Brad Alcini, Nick Soyer scored goals. In the goal for the Blue Devils was Walker Hunter, who had 11 saves.

Ocean Township had two players scoring twice in the loss. Hunter Lowe and Michael Terry had four of the Spartans seven goals. Dale Alto, Rusty Todd, and Hyatt Lowe each had a goal. Todd also had three assists in the loss. In the goal for Ocean was Garrett Schwab who had 16 saves.

Shore has two games remaining, both at home. Their next match is May 29 at 10:00 a.m. against St. John Vianney, then June 1 at 4:00 p.m. when they host Delran in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 tournament.

Ocean has just one game remaining. It is also in the first round of the NJSIAA tournament. Ocean will play in the South Jersey, Group 2 against Holmdel. The game is scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. in Ocean.

Click photo for captions