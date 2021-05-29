Dennis Welsh, age 41, of Eatontown passes

Dennis Welsh, age 41, of Eatontown died Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at home after a long illness. Dennis was born in Red Bank and lived his entire life in Eatontown.

Dennis was a graduate of Monmouth Regional in 1998. He loved the NY Rangers, Yankees, and the Detroit Lions.

Dennis is survived by his parents Chris and Jody Welsh of Long Branch. He is also survived by his brother Brian Welsh of Long Branch and his sister Megan Dean and her husband Kyle also of Long Branch and his two nephews, Aiden Dean and Dylan Dean.

Dennis also leaves his Grandfather Norman Menzel of Eatontown and many aunts, uncles and cousins including Cheyne, Dan, Justin, Tim, Kaytlin and Sarah Czeslaw with whom he grew up with, as well as his dog Maximus.