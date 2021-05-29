Kevin Sean Kelly, 59 of Oceanport, dies

Kevin Sean Kelly, 59 of Oceanport, died peacefully on May 22, 2021 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

Born in Newark, he lived in Union before moving to Oceanport 25 years ago. He was the son of James Joseph Kelly and Mary Sandberg Gallagher. He graduated from Union High School in 1979 and went on to graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida where he pursued his life’s passion to become an airline pilot. Starting his career as a private pilot and then working his way up to become a commercial airline pilot. His commercial career started at TWA and he spent over 30 years with American Airlines earning the designation of Captain.

Kevin met his wife Robin at Union High School and they began dating after college. After marrying in 1988, they started their family and settled in Oceanport. As many know, Kevin enjoyed spending his free time watching a lot of baseball – both the Yankees and his son James, from Little League through last year’s season at Monmouth University (Go Hawks!).

His love for his Oceanport community and baseball, along with his love of flying, could only be eclipsed by the love he had for his family. Nothing brought Kevin more pride and joy than caring for, and spending time with, his family. He was a steadfast presence for his family and will be sorely missed.

He is predeceased by his father Captain James Joseph Kelly, whom he followed into his career as a pilot. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Robin Kelly; 2 daughters, Dana Kelly and Erin Kelly; his son, James Kelly; his mother, Mary Gallagher; his sister and brother-in-law, Shannon Kelly and George Katzenberger; 4 brothers and 3 sisters-in-law, Patrick and Barbara Kelly, Michael and Trudy Gallagher, Francis Gallagher, Eric and Suzanne Gallagher; and his niece, Megan Kelly; and nephews, Matthew Katzenberger, Logan Gallagher and Finn Gallagher. And his beloved dog Bently.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth University, Attn: Baseball Enhancement Fund, 400 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 or https://fly.monmouth.edu/project/21760/donate. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.