Patsy D. Critelli, 92 died

Patsy D. Critelli, 92 years old of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away Thursday May 27th 2021. He was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania to Barbara M. and Stephen J. Critelli. Patsy spent his life in New Jersey, Colorado and lastly in Virginia with his daughter. He served in the Armed Forces and was Honorably Discharged October 1947.

He is predeceased by his son Ralph S. Critelli, his siblings Louis Critelli, Nancy Shuda, Mary Falvo and Anthony Critelli all of Long Branch, NJ. He has 5 children, Barbara Lynn Filleau, Patsy D. Critelli Jr., Stephen J. Critelli, Karen L. Koch and Frank A. Critelli; 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren!

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1 from 10 am until the time of the service at 12 noon at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.