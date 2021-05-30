Tickets for $1 million TVG.COM Haskell Stakes to go on sale

OCEANPORT – Tickets for the TVG.com Haskell Stakes, the centerpiece of the Monmouth Park Thoroughbred meet, will go on sale starting Sunday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m., the track announced today.

The 54th edition of the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes will be run on Saturday, July 17. The $1 million race for 3-year-olds is one of five graded stakes that day, including the Grade 1 United Nations.

When Haskell Stakes Day tickets go on sale, they will be available for purchase at www.seatgeek.com/monmouth or, on live racing days only, by calling 732-571-5563. Haskell tickets will also be available for purchase at the Reserved Seats booth on the second floor of the Grandstand on live racing days.

Admission on Haskell Day is $20 for the Grandstand and $30 for the Clubhouse. Self-parking is $20 that day.

A Dining Club buffet is available for $200, while reservations in the Lady’s Secret Café (with a pre-fixed menu) are $125. The picnic area buffet will cost $50.

Monmouth Park’s 53-day meet gets underway today and runs through Sunday, Sept. 26. Parking and admission are free all other days.

Box seats for parties of four, six and eight people are also available in the Clubhouse and Grandstand for Haskell Day. They range from $240 to $640 for a box for eight people in the Clubhouse.

Seats in the Grand Mezzanine 1 & 2 are available for $50 and in the Grandstand Mezzanine 3 through 5F for $45.

Grandstand Balcony 6 tickets are available for $35, Grandstand Balcony 7 through 9 tickets go for $40 and Grandstand Balcony 10 through 18 seats are $35.

All tickets include admission.

First race post time on Haskell Day is noon.