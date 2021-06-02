Doris M. Alexander, 99 of Long Branch died peacefully at home on Monday May 31, 2021. Born in Harlem, NY to Carribean immigrant parents, she spent 32 years living in Brooklyn. Doris and her sister Aurora moved to Long Branch in 1994.

Doris Alexander is the only surviving Founding member of NAUW Brooklyn Branch, established in 1954. She continued to be a member and special advisor. Doris is a graduate of Hunter College, City University of New York, with a degree in Biological Science.

Doris was employed by the United States Government during WWII years in the RADAR Testing Division of the Army Signal Corps, and then in the Medical Unit in New Jersey. Upon returning to Brooklyn, NY she was employed in the Pathology Laboratory of Brooklyn Jewish Hospital and later by the Veterans Administration Hospital, NYC. She retired from the Veterans Administration as Supervisor of the Histology Laboratory.

Doris became a founding member and served as Vice President of the Wisterians Alumni of Hunter College, City University of New York, an organization of African-American graduates. She was also founding member of the Carroll Street Block Association.

She was an active NAUW member. She was instrumental in the development of the Brooklyn Branch and continued to serve as a treasured advisor. Although presently residing in Long Branch, NJ Doris continued to maintain her membership, sending thoughtful notes, holding insightful conversations and sharing her wisdom at the tender

up until the tender age of 97.

Doris held many offices in several other organizations up until her relocation to New Jersey. She enjoyed volunteering for 23 years in the Medical Department of Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Currently and since her relocation she has been a supporter and active member of St. James Episcopal Church, Long Branch. She was a devoted volunteer at their food pantry. Doris was an ardent supporter of the Performing Arts and an extensive traveler.

Doris was predeceased by her parents, siblings and most recently her nephew Michael Alexander. She is survived by her nephew Norman Alexander Jr., niece, Jinny Alexander and her children Chris(Lana) and Bria (Jordan), niece, Cheryl Alexander and her daughter, Lexis and niece Audrey McConney and her son Heathcliff Edghill.

A visitation will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway, Long Branch on Saturday, June 5, 20201 from 9:30am until the time of her Requiem mass at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in All Faith’s Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.