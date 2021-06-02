Long Branch highlights improvements during DOT Commissioner visit

Long Branch – NJ Dept of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti visited the Long Branch railroad station today with Mayor John Pallone and Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. to showcase improvements that NJ TRANSIT has made to the station in the last year as well as plans for the future.

The NJ DOT Commissioner explained that last Summer NJ TRANSIT made major improvements to the station itself including resurfacing the parking lot, repairing deteriorating concrete, and repainting the station platform. They also replaced the lighting and fixtures in the station pedestrian tunnel.

“Thanks to significant grant funding from the state, the City embarked on improvements to the streets, sidewalks and landscaping along Third Avenue on both sides of Morris Ave to Lowden Ct,” Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti stated. “While not yet complete, it includes brick pavers along the sidewalks, old-fashioned street lamps, new trees, sea grass and potted plants.”

“On behalf of the City of Long Branch, I want to thank the DOT Commissioner for all she has done to improve the Long Branch train station and the area surrounding it. We also appreciate her plans in the future working with the state and federal government for additional funds to make the station Intermodal and build a pedestrian bridge to unite the business communities on both sides of the station,” Mayor Pallone said.

In April, Long Branch announced plans for a pedestrian bridge over the train station platform to reconnect the east and west sides of the railroad station, which were separated when the platform was built over Morris Avenue in 1988.

The City also wants to bring buses, trolleys, electric charging stations and an indoor waiting room to the train station.

“We want to promote as many transit options as possible at the Long Branch train station. It will become intermodal because it will accommodate buses, trolleys, taxis, and Ubers. Newer electric vehicles will have electric charging stations available as well,” Council President Mario Vieira said.

Congressman Frank Pallone hopes to get funding from President Biden’s proposed federal infrastructure bill to pay for future plans.

“The idea is to get federal funds with a state match by promoting the Long Branch station as an innovative transportation facility,” Congressman Pallone stated.

The DOT Commissioner announced additional summer train services during her visit to the Long Branch station.

“Summer is here and it’s wonderful that NJ TRANSIT is bringing back weekend rail service which customers depend on,” said Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

On weekend days, twelve North Jersey Coast Line trains will be added to promote shuttle service between Long Branch and Bay Head, operating through September 11th. The service was temporarily suspended last year due to Covid 19.