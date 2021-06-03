Booth, Binaco engagement announcement

Alexa Booth, Long Branch, and Russell Binaco, Fair Haven, met 7 years ago in high school.
Russell was attending Rumson Fair Haven and Alexa Red Bank Catholic. They were introduced via a mutual friend and it was love at first sight.
They’ve been dating ever since and announced their engagement this week.
