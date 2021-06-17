The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County Reopened

Freehold, NJ. June 14, 2021 – The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County is pleased to announce that after being closed to the public since early March 2020, it reopened on Tuesday, June 15, by appointment only.

Admission is $5 for non-members, $3 for members. For this first stage of reopening, full vaccination and masks will be required. For more information, call 732-252-6990 or email jhmomc@optonline.net. Reservations can be completed on the website at www.jhmomc.org.

Funding has been made possible in part by a general operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of State, through grant funds administered by the Monmouth County Historical Commission.

The Jewish Heritage Museum is located in the Mounts Corner Shopping Center, at 310 Mounts Corner Drive Freehold, at the corner of Route 537 and Wemrock Road (between the CentraState Medical Center and Freehold Raceway Mall). It is on the second floor of the historic Levi Solomon Barn. The JHMOMC is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Museum is handicapped and assistive-listening accessible.