LWV of Monmouth County Honors Evelyn Murphy for Outstanding Accomplishments at Annual Meeting

Ocean Township: The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County (LWVMC) held their Inter-League Organization meeting on Sunday, June 13, at the Township of Ocean Historical Museum at 703 Deal Road, Ocean.

The meeting was the first time the three Monmouth County Leagues have met in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Representatives from the Greater Red Bank Area League (LWVGRBA), the Southern Monmouth County League (LWVSMC) and the Western Monmouth County League (LWVWM) met to conduct business and discuss the upcoming events sponsored by the Leagues. After the business meeting, the representatives enjoyed a tour of the museum exhibit, “Votes for Women: New Jersey and Beyond” a major exhibit on the Suffrage Movement that gave birth to the League itself.

The League celebrated its many accomplishments over the past year, which were adapted mostly for on-line platforms. These included over a dozen candidates’ forums, workshops and voter education discussions in fulfillment of the League’s mission of expanding voting and educating voters about issues and candidates.

One member, LWVSMC’s Evelyn Murphy of Neptune City, was key to the League’s many accomplishments this past year and was specially honored with the Marie Curtis Service Award for Outstanding Service. Ms. Murphy, the Voting Services Director for the LWVSM and its president-elect, transformed the local and county League’s operations and programs to the virtual world by mastering on-line platforms and hosting most on-line events. She designed templates for candidate forums and shared her work with Leagues statewide. She also organized many voter registration drives, conducted voting workshops, wrote and secured grants making many of the Leagues’ operations possible. Her creativity was boundless. She even created a QR code for instant access to the state’s on-line registration site. She also found time to work at the state-level and has been a driving force behind her League’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments. Her leadership extended to sharing her many programs and mentoring other League members in their implementation.

For more information about the LWV in New Jersey, visit lwvnj.org and look for your local LWV chapter.

The League of Women Voters was established 100 years ago by many of the same women who fought for ratification of the 19th amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. It is a non-partisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes democracy depends on the active, informed participation of voters.