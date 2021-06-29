NJ Rep-Keeping Live Theatre Alive!

NJ Rep Presents 6 Great Stories by 6 Great Performers – part 8

Welcome to the 8th release in our series, Keeping Live Theatre Alive!, conceived by Dan Lauria and featuring original works created by actors who champion theater. NJ Rep and our four partner theaters Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Durango Playfest, Laguna Playhouse, and Seven Angels Theatre are the recipients of this treasure-trove of heartfelt stories. These stories are performed by the authors, who are prominent actors of stage, film and television. What they all have in common is their passion and love for live theater. These are being presented free of charge for you to view at your leisure. Enjoy, enjoy the show!

Watch video here