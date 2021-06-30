Celebrate Independence Day weekend with a pop up market at Pier Village

Makers + Shakers Pop-Up Market will feature a rotation of local vendors and small businesses selling clothing, jewelry, accessories, beauty products, home goods and more!

LONG BRANCH – Visit Asbury Park Bazaar’s newest pop-up event, Makers + Shakers, on the boardwalk at Pier Village this Independence Day weekend through Labor Day to shop local and support small businesses.

The creatives behind the popular AP Bazaar series which originated at Convention Hall, Asbury Park, have opened a Weekly Pop-Up Market featuring a rotating selection of handcrafted, lifestyle and vintage goods from the area’s best designers, makers, artisans, and collectors. Event-goers can find locally made goods including clothing, bathing suits, jewelry, accessories, home decor, vintage, bath & body, and more! Check out our vendors at www.instagram.com/asburyparkbazaar

Makers + Shakers oceanfront location is located next to The Baked Bear and Wave Resort and across from the Carousel in the heart of Pier Village, a destination location with over thirty unique shops and restaurants overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Vendors can apply to sell at: www.asburyparkbazaar.com/makers-shakers-retail-application

“We are excited about our new oceanfront location in Pier Village,” said Jenny Vickers, founder of Asbury Park Bazaar. “The pandemic has been an enormous challenge for our events-based business, so we are excited to make the shift into hosting a retail experience featuring local small businesses, designers and makers. It’s so important to come out and shop small – so be sure to come visit us on the Boardwalk at Pier Village!”

Shoppers can expect the same creativity and artistic flair that have made the seasonal Bazaars in Asbury Park and Long Branch the successful and unique pop-up experiences they’ve become over the last 9 years. Visitors will also experience ever changing photo moments offering opportunities for families and friends to take photos, and share and create long-lasting memories.

“With many pop up vendor events being cancelled this year, this is an incredible opportunity for local businesses and entrepreneurs to be located in a prime oceanfront retail destination on the Jersey Shore,” said Jennifer Chavez, AP Bazaar Partner and owner of design/marketing firm, The Helpful Rabbit, and the successful Babes in Business networking franchise. “Businesses can pop up to sell at our indoors location for a week or a month and gain incredible knowledge and experience to further grow their brand and sell products. They’ll be joining a rich Maker + Shaker community that has been cultivated by the AP Bazar for almost a decade.”

Surrounding Makers + Shakers are numerous locations to grab a bite and a drink at Pier Village, a destination location on the Jersey Shore. And with two hotels just steps away, visitors can book a stay and make a weekend of it.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Asbury Park Bazaar, a longstanding icon of the Jersey Shore, to Pier Village,” said Karen Zabarsky, head of design for Kushner, owner of Pier Village. “Long Branch is stepping into an exciting new chapter of local culture and commerce, and we celebrate the Bazaar pushing that vision forward.”

Pier Village is a vibrant City by the Sea on the Long Branch oceanfront. The community encompasses 170,000 SF of retail, two luxury hotels, over 700 rental apartments and condominiums, and vast public plazas on the water including a carousel and outdoor stage. In addition to local and national retail tenants, Pier Village is host to dozens of outdoor events throughout the year, including an outdoor ice rink, farmers market, annual kite festival, and more.

Makers + Shakers Location and Hours of Operation

60 Ocean Ave, Pier Village, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Opening Weekend: Memorial Day Weekend, Thursday May 27

Open every week throughout the summer, Thursday – Sunday from 11am to 6pm until Labor Day Weekend