Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch presented check for $1,000 to The Arc, Work Opportunity Center in Long Branch

The Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch Installation of new club President –

Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch recently installed their 2021-2022 club president at their weekly lunch meeting at Zachary’s Restaurant. It was a tough covid year but the club did well and continued to serve the community by raising over $26,000 to help support local food pantries. It is great to be meeting in person once again. We’re looking forward to a much more active year.

(L-R) 2021-2022 President Michael Schwartzstein, Past President Paul Peacock, and Past President Fatima Camacho.

Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch also presented a check for $1,000 to The Arc, Work Opportunity Center in Long Branch. (Left to right) Linda Porter, Director; receiving check is Marshall Queen, President of Self Advocacy; Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch President Fatima Camacho; RCGLB Past President Gordon Heggie; Michael Mirasola, Assist. Director; and Theresa Valentine, Director of Development.





The Arc promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes. For more information www.thearc.org





Wondering what Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch is about? Rotary’s 1.2 million members worldwide believe that helping to change the world starts with a personal commitment to “Service Above Self”. In more than 34,000 clubs worldwide, you’ll find members volunteering in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.