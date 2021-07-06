Long Branch Chamber holds first in-person networking event of the year

The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce has been conducting their meetings by Zoom for over a year, so when they finally held their recent networking event at the Ocean Place Resort and Spa, many people from the business community attended.

The turnout was larger than expected, with old members meeting an unprecedented amount of new members, all ready to socialize at the familiar event led by Chamber Director Michael Sirianni and President Pauline Poyner.

“We had so many people show up and the Ocean Place did a great job,” said Sirianni. “It was good to see everyone.”

The next networking event will be held at Max’s on July 21. If you would like to find out about becoming a member or upcoming events, call the Chamber at 732-222-0400.

Click on photos to identify people – To find more information about the Chamber Click Here