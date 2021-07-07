Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Chubbs McDumpling – Greetings from Chubbs McDumpling! I came to the shelter because my last home wasn’t a good fit. I’m 12 years young and front-declawed. I’m also diabetic, so my future family will have to help me out with my insulin medication.

I’m super friendly and mellow. I like being petted and will gently nuzzle up against you. I’m looking for a place to have lots of love, play, comfy places to hang out, and windows to watch out of. I’m not able to live with any dogs, but I’m happy to coexist with any easygoing cats of yours. Come on down for your daily dose of me!

Handsome houndy boy – Tucker is a cute and friendly guy who came to the MCSPCA on a transport and is now looking for a forever home Tucker is 2-years-young and weighs about 40lbs, so a family comfortable with larger breeds would be best! Tucker is heartworm+ and will continue treatments though the MCSPCA after adoption here at our clinic. Tucker is playful and loves to go for walks and play with toys – he also LOVES treats; it’s certainly the way to his heart! Tucker would do best with dog-savvy teens in his new family and would love active owners to keep his body and mind working!