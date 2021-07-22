Long Branch Shore House names Executive Director

Long Branch, July 21 – Shore House has named Rich Ambrosino as Executive Director of the Long Branch-based nonprofit devoted to empowering and restoring hope, independence and self-worth for people living with a mental illness.

Ambrosino’s appointment comes on the heels of an extensive period of expansion for the nonprofit. In addition to navigating mental health care and providing continuous services to members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Shore House purchased and opened a new clubhouse in 2020 at 266 Broadway in Long Branch, and introduced a new transportation program that enables more members to take part in clubhouse programs. Under Ambrosino’s guidance, Shore House will continue to expand funding, programming and services and will oversee a capital campaign in the coming year for renovations and upgrades to the new clubhouse. Ambrosino succeeds Susan Mazzeo who resigned from the position earlier this year.

“Shore House has been an instrumental service in the community, and I am honored to have this opportunity to lead them during this period of growth and opportunity. While securing funding and increasing our program capacity will be my top priorities, I look forward to influencing change at the highest levels and will work to ensure that New Jersey recognizes mental health care as health care at this critical juncture in time. I thank the board for their confidence in me and look forward to joining with them to build on their successes and achievements at Shore House,” commented Ambrosino.

Ambrosino joins Shore House after serving as Managing Partner of 1868 Public Affairs, a Trenton-based government affairs consultancy, for 21 years. Prior, he served as Governor Christine Todd Whitman’s Senior Deputy Director of Communications. His work helped advance the Whitman administration’s agenda in a variety of areas, including health care, education, senior and veterans’ issues, and the environment. Over the past two decades, Ambrosino has served in various campaigns at the national, state and county level in a wide variety of roles.

“Rich brings a practical approach to problem solving and leadership, a keen understanding of legislation and its impact on our operations, and an ability to leverage his experience in the State of New Jersey – all which will be instrumental in helping Shore House as we plan for the future,” added Peder Hagberg, Shore House Board President. “During COVID-19 we never shut down; we provided ongoing programming for our members. With our resulting growth, and the dramatically increased need for mental health services in New Jersey, we are thrilled to have Rich to help us navigate these challenging times. The Board is excited to work with Rich and shares in my confidence that Shore House will be well positioned for growth and increased visibility under his leadership.”

Additional Appointment and New Board Members Named

Joining Ambrosino in Shore House leadership will be Bailey Taft, who has served as Interim Executive Director and will now work alongside Ambrosino in the newly created position of Program Director. Taft joined Shore House in 2018 as Program Generalist, ultimately overseeing day-to-day operations and assisting with programming. In her new role, she will also work to develop new member opportunities, notably through community outreach and working to expand our vital Transitional, Supportive and Independent Employment Programs.

In addition, Shore House appointed two new members to its Board of Directors, Dr. Robin Sakina Mama and Katherine Tommaso. Both bring extensive backgrounds in the social work field and will help guide Shore House member programming and outreach with their experience. Dr. Mama is Dean of the School of Social Work at Monmouth University. A Full Professor at Monmouth, Dr. Mama teaches in the Global and Community Practice concentration of the MSW program. She serves as the representative of the International Federation of Social Workers to the United Nations and is the Chair of the International Committee of the National Association of Social Workers. Katherine Tommaso is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Clinical Drug and Alcohol counselor who has worked in the field of psychology for close to fifteen years. Currently, she provides private psychotherapy to several facilities across New Jersey. They replace Dr. Lou Storey and Dr. Stephen Theccanat who completed their terms at the end of June.

About Shore House, Making Waves for Mental Wellness

With more than 1 in 5 Americans struggling with mental illness, Shore House (@shorehousenj) is a community based, non-residential psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery program that empowers and restores hope, independence and self-worth for people living with a mental illness. Having met the stringent criteria set by the governing body Clubhouse International, Shore House, based in Long Branch, is the first and only accredited Clubhouse in New Jersey. The Clubhouse model is listed in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices as an effective modality of support. Learn more about how Shore House is making waves for mental wellness at ShoreHouseNJ.org.