Local Real Estate sold from 7/26-8/2/21

Condo/Townhouse:

155 Wyckoff Rd A $95,000

123 B White St $186,000

34 Alameda Ct $280,000

531 Mill Pond Way 95 $321,500

65 Holly Dr $374,000

There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 Currently Available For Sale

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale

Single Family:



232 Allen Pl $325,000

229 Coleman Ave $505,000

222 Hamilton Ave $990,000

153 Second Ave $1,200,000

692 Westwood Ave $1,250,000

Condo/Townhouse:

364 Westwood Ave 87 $182,000

735 Greens Ave 7A $195,000

55 Melrose Ter 313 $609,000

30 Melrose Ter 321 $615,000

350 Ocean Ave 403 $1,490,000

350 Ocean Ave 503 $1,500,000

There are 86 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 109 Currently Available For Sale





SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH: Condo/Townhouse: 55 Ocean Ave 10C $890,000

55 Ocean Ave 3E $775,000 55 Ocean Ave 9A $1,237,500

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 For Sale. OCEANPORT: Single Family: 8 Osprey Ln $790,000 126 Sagamore Ave $935,000 469 Driveway $992,499

80 Seneca Pl $1,900,000 There are 26 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 18 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP: Single Family: 1320 Spruce Ave $499,800 1111 Interlaken Ave $565,000 906 Deal Rd $600,000 508 Deal Rd $730,000

50 Ballard Dr $660,000 Condo/Townhouse: 30 Dogwood Dr $555,000 37 Northwoods Rd $1,200,000

There are 66 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 72 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP: Single Family:

218 Maple Ave $425,000 Condo/Townhouse: 803 Alpine Trl $249,000

902 Alpine Trl $275,000 445 Lexington Ave $320,000 There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 11 currently Available For Sale NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family: 101 W Sylvania Ave $690,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 6 currently Available For Sale. OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD) There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST:

Single Family: 309 Cedar Ave., $1,090,000 There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)



There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.