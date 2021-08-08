A.S.T.E.P. collecting school supplies at Second Baptist Church

A.S.T.E.P. (after school tutoring program) was created by Veronica Stubbs to help students keep up with their studies.

They are holding a Community Backpack School Supply Drive, drop-off “curbside” donations starting August 23- thru August 27th, 5:00-6:30pm in front of Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty Street.

There will be a drive-thru pickup on Saturday the 28th from noon to 2pm. Students will be able to pick up their backpacks filled with school supplies appropriate for their age.

“The community always comes through for the kids,” Veronica said. “We like to think of how everyone comes together as “Unity in the Community.”