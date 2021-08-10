MCSPCA Partners With Mazza Recycling to Open First Local Cat Colony At NJ Business

TINTON FALLS, August 9 – Mazza Recycling, a leading waste management and recycling company in New Jersey, recently introduced a feral cat colony to their Tinton Falls facility, in partnership with the Monmouth County SPCA (MCSPCA).

The designated area of Mazza Recycling’s 55-acre facility houses a secluded cat shed, food, water, and bedding that will provide a safe haven for the dozens of homeless cats currently living on-site at the recycling center.

The MCSPCA began the partnership with Mazza Recycling at the start of summer 2021, through their Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program. The MCSPCA has taken a leadership role in implementing a program specifically addressing the burgeoning feral cat population in a humane way. Feral cats are trapped, spayed, or neutered, and returned to the community to live in managed colonies. Kittens and “friendly” stray cats are put up for adoption at the MCSPCA, immediately reducing the population of feral cats in the community. Mazza Recycling is the first corporation in Monmouth County to take part in the MCSPCA program and use the resources at their disposal to build a home for ferals.

Monmouth County Commissioner and Executive Director of the MCSPCA, Ross Licitra states, “It is only fitting that one of our largest county businesses, Mazza Recycling, who has set a bench mark on ‘green’ initiatives with their innovative recycling facility, would be so in tune to the idea of helping control the community cat problem by establishing a colony on their grounds to save lives, stop over breeding, and control rodent population by natural means.”

To date, the MCSPCA have trapped, spayed, neutered and vaccinated 8 cats from Mazza Recycling’s property and will continue to set traps on their property in the next coming months.

About Mazza Recycling

Mazza Recycling is a family-owned and operated company specializing in waste collection, recycling, and disposal services in New Jersey. Mazza brings over 200 years of combined managerial experience in the waste management industry, and constantly strives to maintain the highest quality services, keep up with the latest industry trends and regulations, and improve the environment in the community. Mazza assures its customers cost-effective solutions that are environmentally friendly, safe, and hassle-free. Our client-centric mentality has helped establish Mazza Recycling as one of top waste and recycling company in New Jersey.

About the Monmouth County SPCA

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1945 to care for the community’s homeless, neglected, and abused animals. Their mission is to protect and advocate for all animals.

They are dedicated to enforcing animal cruelty laws; providing a safe haven for homeless, abused and abandoned animals while they await adoption; reducing animal over-population through spay/neutering; and cultivating their humane treatment through education and advocacy services.

The Monmouth County SPCA relies solely on private donations and grants to fund these important initiatives. They provide services to the community including pet adoptions, a full-service veterinary clinic; dog training and behavior; humane law enforcement; lost and found; trap, neuter, and return for free-roaming cats; humane education; pet therapy; and providing pet food and supplies to local pantries that are distributed to families in need.