The Artist Momi: Original and Digital Art Works

Ellen Faden, the artist, Momi, creates both original works and digitally colored renderings. She has a keen eye for fine lines in subjects such as figures, animals and landscapes.

“Momi started out as a visual artist in high school and college, became a technical writer, then went back to study art. Momi holds a Art Studio Minor from SUNY Stony Brook and was a gifted high school student at Cooper Union in the late 1960′s. Drawing and painting everything in sight for 10 years, Momi was an early digital artist, using Photoshop for her figures, landscapes, interiors, and digital art.

Momi is a County Committee Chairperson in Monmouth County and organizes and attends beach cleanups to help keep the shore clean. Momi is also a poet, technical writer, teacher, and Kabbalist.

The public is invited to a reception held Saturday August 21st, from 6-9 PM.

The show will open August 14th with the following hours: Saturdays 11-9, Sundays 2-7, Mondays 12-4 (September/6 2-9), Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 2-9, Closed Fridays.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during the above hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $50 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.