Reusable bags handed out on Asbury Park Boardwalk

Asbury Park Mayor John Moor joined with New Jersey Clean Communities Executive Director JoAnn Gemenden, Asbury Park Clean Communities Coordinator Yvonne Adams and other officials to distribute reusable bags on the Asbury Park boardwalk on August 12.

It was part of an ongoing statewide education campaign known as “Bag Up NJ,” which focuses on the upcoming ban of paper and plastic bags at stores beginning May 4, 2022. The message now: Please begin bringing your own reusable bags to the store when you shop. Learn more at BagUpNJ.com