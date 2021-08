There will be a reception to follow in the Narthex.

Barbara’s devotion to Jesus was most expressed in her lifetime to Tower Hill Church, especially the Traditional Music Service. If inclined to make a donation in her name to Tower Hill Church, designated to the Traditional Music service, would surely be considered by Barbara to be an act of love and caring.

Friday, August 27, 2021 at 5:00 pm, Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701