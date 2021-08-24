Fallfest coming to Joe Palaia Park

Food, craft vendors welcome

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Fall Fest is returning to Joe Palaia Park on Sunday, September 26, with fall fun for the whole family.

Vendors, artists and crafters are invited to sell their wares at the event, which typically draws large crowds to the Mike Cernigliaro Fairgrounds in the park, near the corner of Deal and Whalepond Roads.

The event will feature family entertainment, food, music and an arts & crafts fair. Admission to the event is free.

For more information and to download a vendor application, go to OceanTwp.org/celebrations or call 732-531-2600 ext. 6220.